Judge to consider temporary order blocking Trump's dismantling of USAID

Perry Russom has the latest on President Donald Trump's reshaping of the federal government, including a call to shut down the USAID.

A federal judge on Friday will consider issuing a temporary restraining order to block the dismantling of the United States Agency for International Development, the embattled agency that handles foreign aid, disaster relief and international development programs.

Two foreign service unions are suing the federal government as the Trump administration attempts to reduce USAID's workforce from 14,000 to only 300 employees.

The American Foreign Service Organization and the American Federation of Government Employees filed the lawsuit in D.C. federal court Thursday, alleging that President Donald Trump engaged in a series of "unconstitutional and illegal actions" to systematically destroy USAID.

"These actions have generated a global humanitarian crisis by abruptly halting the crucial work of USAID employees, grantees, and contractors. They have cost thousands of American jobs. And they have imperiled U.S. national security interests," the lawsuit said.

The plaintiffs said Trump has unilaterally attempted to reduce the agency without congressional authorization, arguing that Congress is the only entity with the authority to dismantle USAID.

The lawsuit reads like a timeline of the last two weeks, laying out each step that formed the groundwork to break USAID, beginning with Trump's first day in office. Shortly after Trump froze foreign aid via an executive order on his first day, he began to target USAID by ordering his State Department to begin issuing stop work orders, the lawsuit said.

"USAID grantees and contractors reeled as they were -- without any notice or process -- constrained from carrying out their work alleviating poverty, disease, and humanitarian crises," the lawsuit said.

Next came the layoffs, the lawsuit alleges, with thousands of contractors and employees of USAID losing their jobs, leading medical clinics, soup kitchens, and refugee assistance programs across the world to be brought "to an immediate halt."

"The humanitarian consequences of defendants' actions have already been catastrophic," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit alleges the Department of Government Efficiency and Elon Musk -- who boasted about "feeding USAID into the woodchipper" -- made the final move to gut the agency, locking thousands of employees out of their computers and accessing classified material improperly.

While each step to dismantle the organization differed, the lawsuit alleged that they were unified by one thing: "Not a single one of defendants' actions to dismantle USAID were taken pursuant to congressional authorization."

The plaintiffs have asked the court to declare Trump's actions unlawful and issue an order requiring the Trump administration to "cease actions to shut down USAID's operations in a manner not authorized by Congress."

