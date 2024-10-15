WATCH LIVE

Juvenile among 15 arrested in weekend-long retail theft bust in Ventura County

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 7:58PM
Fifteen people, including one juvenile, were arrested during a weekend-long retail theft operation in Ventura County.

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- Fifteen people, including one juvenile, were arrested during a weekend-long retail theft operation in Ventura County.

The county's Organized Retail Theft Task Force made the arrests earlier this month.

The operation also resulted in the recovery of $23,000 worth of stolen property, along with a stolen car, about 90 grams of methamphetamine and several different types of burglary tools," the sheriff's department said in a Facebook post.

Two of the suspects were linked to retail thefts at a Camarillo Target and a Walmart Neighborhood market that led to two high-speed chases involving Ventura and Los Angeles County law enforcement agencies.

