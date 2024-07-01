Investigation underway after juvenile boy shot, injured in Simi Valley

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation was underway Monday after a juvenile boy was shot and injured in Simi Valley.

Officers responded to calls of shots fired at Frontier Park around 2:30 p.m., according to the police. When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The juvenile victim was rushed to the hospital where he underwent surgery in unknown condition. His exact age was not known.

Police were interviewing the victim's friends, who were with him at the time, to learn more about the shooter.

Investigators say the shooting may have stemmed from an altercation but additional information about the motive was not available.