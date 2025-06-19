KABC Executive Producer - Temporary

ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking a temporary Executive Producer to oversee Eyewitness News Mornings. This Monday-Friday overnight position requires a proven leader with excellent news judgment, strong writing skills, a passion for being first with breaking news and the creativity to produce content that is impactful and relevant. You must be an excellent communicator with strong people skills. This position will work an overnight shift and supervise morning news content across all platforms. Demonstrated expertise in digital, social media and streaming is a must. This position will collaborate with the Morning News Senior Producer and Weekend Morning Executive Producer to create and execute coverage strategies, and manage staff. Current or previous experience managing a successful morning newscast preferred. Knowledge of Southern California a plus.
This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.
Responsibilities:
Basic Qualifications
Preferred Qualifications:
Required Education:
The hiring range for this position in Glendale, CA is $137,100 to $183,800 per year. The base pay actually offered will take into account internal equity and also may vary depending on the candidate's geographic region, job-related knowledge, skills, and experience among other factors. A bonus and/or long-term incentive units may be provided as part of the compensation package, in addition to the full range of medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered.