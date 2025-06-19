KABC Executive Producer - Temporary

ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking a temporary Executive Producer to oversee Eyewitness News Mornings. This Monday-Friday overnight position requires a proven leader with excellent news judgment, strong writing skills, a passion for being first with breaking news and the creativity to produce content that is impactful and relevant. You must be an excellent communicator with strong people skills. This position will work an overnight shift and supervise morning news content across all platforms. Demonstrated expertise in digital, social media and streaming is a must. This position will collaborate with the Morning News Senior Producer and Weekend Morning Executive Producer to create and execute coverage strategies, and manage staff. Current or previous experience managing a successful morning newscast preferred. Knowledge of Southern California a plus.

This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.

Responsibilities:



Work overnight shift and lead the way on live breaking news and event coverage. Willing and able to jump into the producer chair if needed



Must have an eye for impact, relevance and moments that connect with viewers



Supervise linear and digital producers, writers and reporters, proofing scripts and providing needed feedback and accountability



Encourage producers and writers to use creative production techniques to enhance content



Work with assignment desk to proactively plan out weekend coverage



Manage staffing needs and foster a positive and collaborative workplace attitude



Fill in for other EP shifts as needed

Basic Qualifications



Minimum of 7 years of experience in local television news production



Demonstrated ability to work under deadline pressure and work in a fast-paced environment



Excellent verbal and written communication skills



Must be flexible with working hours and adaptable to change

Preferred Qualifications:



Knowledge of Dalet

Management experience in top 20 market

Required Education:

Bachelor's degree

The hiring range for this position in Glendale, CA is $137,100 to $183,800 per year. The base pay actually offered will take into account internal equity and also may vary depending on the candidate's geographic region, job-related knowledge, skills, and experience among other factors. A bonus and/or long-term incentive units may be provided as part of the compensation package, in addition to the full range of medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered.