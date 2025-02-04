KABC News Photographer

ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking an experienced news photographer for staff employment. The successful candidate will be a self-starter, creative storyteller, and curious journalist. We are looking for a team player who works well under deadline pressure and is comfortable handling breaking news in the field with or without a reporter and can reliably deliver content in a timely manner for all platforms. Must have experience in daily newsgathering, live microwave truck operation, knowledge of broadband streaming devices such as Dejero, satellite operation, lighting, and field editing. Adobe Premiere experience required. We are looking for a problem solver who has good news judgment and can elevate a story or interview beyond what is assigned. Expected to be responsible for the proper care and use of all assigned equipment. Additional duties as necessary. Schedule flexibility and willingness to work breaking news, mornings, nights and holidays a must. Knowledge of Southern California a plus. You will be based in Glendale, CA. Candidate should possess excellent interpersonal skills and a strong work ethic.

Responsibilities:

Shoot and edit interviews, B-roll, packages, set up and execute live shots, meet daily deadlines

Safely and efficiently operate news vans using microwave, satellite and broadband streaming technology

Work collaboratively with reporter, desk, producers, writers, managers

Proven ability to multi-task and thrive in a high-pressure news environment

Ability to take story from concept to completion independently

Basic Qualifications:



Minimum 5 years of experience as a photographer in local news

Must be experienced and proficient with a variety of professional quality cameras

Must be proficient with Adobe Premiere and news style editing.

Preferred Qualifications:





Experience working as a News Photographer in a Top 25 television market

Bilingual

Required Education:



High school diploma or equivalent

This position is covered under the NABET-CWA ABC Master Agreement.

The pay rate for this role in, Glendale, California is $63.0250 per hour. The base pay actually offered may vary depending on the candidate's geographic region, job-related knowledge, skills, and experience, among other factors. Select benefits may be provided as part of the compensation package, such as medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered. To learn more about our benefits visit: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/benefits.