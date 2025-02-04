KABC News Photographer (IE Bureau)

ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking an experienced news photographer for staff employment at our Inland Empire Bureau. The successful candidate will be a self-starter, creative storyteller, and curious journalist. We are looking for a team player who works well under deadline pressure and is comfortable handling breaking news in the field with or without a reporter, and can reliably deliver content in a timely manner for all platforms. Must have experience in daily newsgathering, live microwave truck operation, knowledge of broadband streaming devices such as Dejero, satellite operation, lighting, and field editing. Adobe Premiere experience preferred. We are looking for a problem solver who has good news judgment and can elevate a story or interview beyond what is assigned. Expected to be responsible for the proper care and use of all assigned equipment. Additional duties as necessary. Schedule flexibility and willingness to work breaking news and holidays a must. Knowledge of Southern California a plus. You will be based in Riverside, CA. Candidate should possess excellent interpersonal skills and a strong work ethic.
Responsibilities:
Basic Qualifications:
Preferred Qualifications:
Required Education:
This position is covered under the NABET-CWA ABC Master Agreement. The pay rate for this role in, Riverside, California is $60.00 per hour. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
The hiring range for this position in Riverside, CA (Inland Empire) is $60 per hour. The amount of hours scheduled per week may vary based on business needs. The base pay actually offered will take into account internal equity and also may vary depending on the candidate's geographic region, job-related knowledge, skills, and experience among other factors. A bonus and/or long-term incentive units may be provided as part of the compensation package, in addition to the full range of medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered.