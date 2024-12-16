KABC Temporary Digital News Producer, Spanish Language

KABC/ABC7, the Disney/ABC owned station in Los Angeles is looking for a dynamic, self-motivated, tech-savvy, news junkie to join the Digital Team in a temporary role at our studios in Glendale. ABC7 covers the biggest stories of the day and how those stories impact local communities. ABC7 content ranges from news to weather, sports, traffic, and live video. Candidate must be able to write and publish in Spanish, as this role will focus primarily on ABC7.com/Espanol.

This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.

Responsibilities:

- Translate and post local and national news on all digital platforms, including but not limited to websites, apps and social media

- Accurately translate ABC7 news reports from English to Spanish

- Collaborate with news managers, assignment editors and talent to coordinate on-air and online news coverage

- Execute special projects for various station departments, including sales, marketing and community affairs

- Timely posting of breaking local and national news on all digital platforms, including but not limited to websites, apps and social media

Basic Qualifications:

- 2 years of experience

- Must be able to translate, write, and publish in English and Spanish.

- Available to work flexible hours, including overnights, weekends, and holidays

- Strong editorial skills and sharp news judgement

- Excellent communication, writing, and copy-editing skills

- Proven ability to multitask and thrive in a high pressure news environment

- Capability to work both independently and as part of a team

- Strong newsgathering abilities

- Proficient in AP Style

- Solid knowledge of basic HTML

Preferred Qualifications:

- Strong understanding of best practices for social media platforms

- Working knowledge of digital metrics/analytics

- Understands SEO best practices

- Ability to shoot and edit video

- Familiarity with Adobe products (Photoshop, Premiere)

Required Education

- Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience

Preferred Education

- Bachelor's degree in journalism or related field

The pay rate for this role in Glendale, CA is $34.15 per hour. Select benefits may be provided as part of the compensation package, such as medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered. To learn more about our benefits visit: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/benefits.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.