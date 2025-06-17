KABC Weekend Anchor/Reporter

ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking a dynamic and motivated anchor/reporter to join our weekend evening team. We are looking for someone dedicated to taking us to the next level on all platforms in one of the most competitive markets in the country.

You are a leader in the newsroom who is an example for the team. You will play an integral role in covering and delivering the biggest stories of the day and focus on how those stories impact our local communities. You are a dedicated journalist and may have experience as an investigative reporter. You contribute to every newscast you are a part of, from working with producers ahead of time to writing or researching stories. You are a constant collaborator. You are an inclusive storyteller who demonstrates a strong and full understanding of the powerful voice and responsibility journalists have with the communities they serve. You uphold the integrity of the station at all times.

This position will anchor Saturday/Sunday, and report three nights a week. This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.

Responsibilities:



Perform on-air anchor responsibilities for Eyewitness News and other programs on multiple platforms



Exceptional reporting, writing and interviewing skills



Active use of social media for promotion and news gathering



Willingness to lead and mentor



Collaborate with producers and managers before, during and after shows, always looking for ways to improve, evolve and innovate storytelling from the studio or field



Create unique and shareable stories for television, digital, social and streaming



Expertly handle live breaking news on the anchor desk and in the field



Participate in community and station public events



Fill in for other anchors/reporters

Basic Qualifications



Multiple market experience



Know how to present active and engaging live shots



Must work well under deadline pressure



Must have schedule flexibility and ability to work holidays

Preferred Qualifications:



5 years experience on air (preferably anchoring in a top 20 market)



Prior experience as investigative journalist



Ability to shoot, edit and publish



Experience with Adobe Premiere and/or Dalet One-Cut



Bilingual

Required Education:

Bachelor's degree

Additional Info:



Please include link to your recent reel on your resume

The hiring range for this SAG-AFTRA role in Glendale, CA is $175,000.00 to $275,000.00 per year. The base pay actually offered may vary depending on the candidate's geographic region, job-related knowledge, skills, and experience among other factors. The role also has potential for additional compensation for overtime and early morning/overnight shifts. Select benefits may be provided as part of the compensation package, such as medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered. To learn more about our benefits visit: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/benefits.