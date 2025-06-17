KABC Weekend Anchor/Reporter

ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking a dynamic and motivated anchor/reporter to join our weekend evening team. We are looking for someone dedicated to taking us to the next level on all platforms in one of the most competitive markets in the country.
You are a leader in the newsroom who is an example for the team. You will play an integral role in covering and delivering the biggest stories of the day and focus on how those stories impact our local communities. You are a dedicated journalist and may have experience as an investigative reporter. You contribute to every newscast you are a part of, from working with producers ahead of time to writing or researching stories. You are a constant collaborator. You are an inclusive storyteller who demonstrates a strong and full understanding of the powerful voice and responsibility journalists have with the communities they serve. You uphold the integrity of the station at all times.
This position will anchor Saturday/Sunday, and report three nights a week. This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.
Responsibilities:
Basic Qualifications
Preferred Qualifications:
Required Education:
Additional Info:
The hiring range for this SAG-AFTRA role in Glendale, CA is $175,000.00 to $275,000.00 per year. The base pay actually offered may vary depending on the candidate's geographic region, job-related knowledge, skills, and experience among other factors. The role also has potential for additional compensation for overtime and early morning/overnight shifts. Select benefits may be provided as part of the compensation package, such as medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered. To learn more about our benefits visit: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/benefits.