Kim Kardashian to testify Tuesday in Paris trial over 2016 jewelry heist

PARIS -- Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is expected on Tuesday to take the stand in a Paris courtroom, where a trial is underway for 10 people accused in connection with the violent robbery of millions of dollars' worth of her jewelry.

Kardashian is expected to testify midafternoon to give her version of the events, which allegedly saw her tied up and held at gunpoint in a luxury hotel suite during Paris fashion week in 2016.

Kim Kardashian arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 2, 2025, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Nine men and one woman are accused in connection with the robbery, during which five masked men posing as police officers allegedly stormed into Kardashian's hotel suite.

The suspects allegedly made off with valuables worth at least $6 million, including a diamond engagement ring given to Kardashian by her then-husband Kanye West. That ring alone was said to be worth about $4 million.

The trial, which began last month, has been a spectacle in the French media, where the defendants are collectively referred to as the "grandpa robbers" -- or "papys braqueurs" -- because many of them are over 60.

The defendants are charged with several counts, the main one for most of them beingarmed robbery in an organized gang. Some are also charged with kidnapping.

There were initially 12 defendants in this case, one of whom has since died. Another person cannot be tried due to their medical condition, according to French authorities.

Kardashian "has tremendous appreciation and admiration for the French judicial system and has been treated with great respect by the French authorities," Michael Rhodes, an American lawyer representing the influencer, said in a statement prior to the trial.

Rhodes added, "She wishes for the trial to proceed in an orderly fashion in accordance with French law and with respect for all parties to the case."

ABC News' Joe Simonetti, Will Gretsky, Hugo Leenhardt and Aicha El-Hammar Castano contributed to this report.