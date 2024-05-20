Kylie Minogue, Karl Lagerfeld specials among Hulu offerings for Pride Month

A gay dating show, a Kylie Minogue performance special and a series on Karl Lagerfeld will premiere in June

LOS ANGELES -- June is Pride Month and Hulu is offering a slate of programming to celebrate.

On June 1, Hulu will premiere "Kill Your Darlings," the 2013 film starring Danielle Radcliffe, Ben Foster and Michael C. Hall.

On June 5, see global superstar Kylie Minogue surprise and delight a star-studded audience with "An Audience with Kylie." The performance was recorded at the legendary Royal Albert Hall. Among the celebrities in attendance: "All Of Us Strangers" star Andrew Scott, "Fellow Travelers" star Jonathan Bailey and "Bridgerton" star Nicola Coughlan.

On June 7, it's the premiere of "Becoming Karl Lagerfeld." The limited series tells the story of a young Lagerfeld who took on his friend and rival Yves Saint Laurent in the world of haute couture and his rise to fashion fame. You can see the teaser in the video above.

On June 8, it's the entire season premiere of "Candis Cayne's Secret Garden," a gardening show by trailblazing actress and style icon Candis Cayne.

On June 9, Hulu will stream LA's Pride Parade. Grand Marshals include actor George Takei and professional wrestler Cassandro El Exótico. It'll be hosted by ABC7 anchor Ellen Leyva and GMA weekend co-anchor and ABC News transportation correspondent Gio Benitez.

On June 11 Hulu will drop the entire second season of "Wreck." Season 2 is set in the months after the events of the season 1 finale. Jamie, Vivian and their family of survivors will strike back against Velorum, the corporate murder machine that claimed Jamie's sister.

On June 12, iHeart Media and P &G will join forces for "Can't Cancel Pride," an evening to recognize the impact that LGBTQ+ organizations continue to have on the community. The special will include performances from Billy Porter, Ben Platt, "American Idol" alum David Archuleta, Melissa Etheridge and more.

June 15 sees the premiere of "I Kissed A Boy," the first-ever gay dating show in the UK. Dannii Minogue will host. All episodes will drop at once, as well as a reunion special.

And on June 30, ABC News Live will premiere "Pride Across America," streaming live coverage of the country's biggest pride marches.