LA County DA race: Nathan Hochman talks big win, first day in office and the Menendez case

Hochman sat down with ABC7 for a one-on-one interview on Wednesday as he holds a commanding lead over Gascón with roughly 61% of the vote. Gascón has 39%.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Former federal prosecutor Nathan Hochman is projected to become the next Los Angeles County District Attorney, unseating incumbent George Gascón, and he vows to stay true to his "hard middle" approach.

"We're going to go back to the sensible, common sense, proportional approach, and day one should be fantastic," he said.

Hochman, who said he who would reject both mass incarceration and "decarceration" policies and the "public safety failure" of Gascón's tenure, told ABC7 he ran as an independent to "take politics out of the DA's office," garnering support from people all across the political spectrum.

"That is a mandate to go back to what DA offices used to do: prioritize people's safety while making sure that the means to get there is as fair, as impartial, as unbiased as possible, and that's exactly what I'm going to do," he said.

Hochman said Gascón called him as he was driving to the ABC7 studios to concede.

"He was very gracious, he conceded the election, and he pledged his support in the transition," said Hochman. "We both agreed that the ultimate mission is to serve the people of Los Angeles County, to ensure their safety, and he said he would do everything he could to help my administration actually go ahead and do that ... I was very appreciative."

Hochman advanced out of a primary field of 11 challengers and spent most of the campaign attacking Gascón policies that he says led to increased crime and a lack of consequences for juvenile offenders. During debates he spotlighted rising violent crime in the county, a trend also seen statewide and at the national level.

During Wednesday's interview, Hochman gave credit to Gascón for identifying real problems in the system, but that it was his solutions he didn't agree on.

"When I come down as the middle, and I call it the 'hard work middle' or the 'hard middle,' because you've got to do the work," explained Hochman. "You've got to look at each case individually, look at the individual defendant, the defendant's background, the crime committed and the impact on the victim, to determine who the true threats are to our public safety. Those are often the repeat offenders who need to be behind bars ... Your first-time non-violent offender still has to pay a debt back to society if they violate society's laws."

Hochman shares thoughts on projected passing of Prop 36

Hochman also discussed California's Proposition 36, which would increase penalties on certain crimes, was projected to pass at the polls Tuesday.

He said his hope to go back to 2014, which he said is considered the safest year in L.A. County in the last 50 years.

"The true effective measure of a criminal justice system is, 'Can you deter criminals from committing the crimes in the first place?' That's saving a whole lot of victims in the process," said Hochman.

" [ Back then, ] victims understood that if you dial 911, not only would someone pick up the phone, but you can get justice for the harm you suffered and as importantly, criminals understood that the lines, or the laws, were being enforced consistently, fairly and impartially but there were real consequences on the other side."

How does Gascón losing impact the Menendez appeal?

Last month, Gascón announced that he was recommending the Menendez brothers' sentence of life without the possibility of parole be removed, and they should instead be sentenced for murder, which would be a sentence of 50 years to life.

Lyle and Erik Menendez have spent nearly 35 years in prison for the 1989 murder of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez. The brother's were sentenced in 1996 to two consecutive terms of life without parole.

Gascón's recommendation will go before a Los Angeles Superior Court judge, and if the judge agrees, the decision will next be in the hands of a parole board.

Hochman said he will "thoroughly review" the case if it lands on his desk after December 2, when he's expected to take office.

He said he currently does not have access to the case.

"The same methodology that I would approach the Menendez case is how I would approach all cases, which is you have to thoroughly review the facts and the law," said Hochman. "Only then, after all that extensive review can a DA form an appropriate opinion on whether resentencing is just or unjust and what that resentencing should be. So if the Menendez case lands on my desk after December 2, I will engage in exactly that type of review, but again, that's the type of review that's not reserved for just the Menendez case or any media case, that's' the type of review that will occur in all cases."

What will Hochman do on day one?

Staying true to his mission, Hochman promised to bring back that "hard middle" approach and "get rid of blanket, extreme pro-criminal policies."

" ... [ The policies ] that tell kids under 18 they can steal $950 and nothing's going to happen to them. That tell gangs that if you engage in gang activity and commit a violent act, the gang enhancement will not be charged. We're going to go back to the sensible common sense proportional approach, and day one should be fantastic."

Hochman's projected victory reflects growing discontent in the state with progressive district attorneys who have pushed criminal justice reform. Previously there were two attempts to recall Gascón that failed to qualify for the ballot.

Despite Gascón being a former Los Angeles police officer, Hochman had the support of local police unions.

He was also endorsed by victims' advocacy groups; former district attorney Jackie Lacey, whom Gascón defeated in 2020; developer and former mayoral candidate Rick Caruso; and more than 70 current and former county elected officials. Hochman raised nearly $4 million for the campaign.

A Southern California native, Hochman emphasized his past prosecutorial experience as assistant U.S. attorney in California's Central District. He has also practiced as a private defense attorney.

Hochman previously ran unsuccessfully for California attorney general as a Republican, but was an independent in this race and describes himself as a lifelong centrist.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.