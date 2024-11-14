Long Beach Mexican restaurant targeted by thieves for 6th time

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- La Esquinita Mexican Grill in Long Beach has been open for three years.

Owner Erik Vazquez has worked in restaurants for years and has always want to open his own.

"It's hard the first few years but with time, we've been able to get clientele," he said.

However, running a business has been anything but easy.

"It's been difficult because everything that has happened to us ... vandalism, the burglaries," said Vazquez.

Last month, a surveillance camera captured a masked suspect swinging a crowbar at the restaurant's front door, trying to break in.

"I think they're professional thieves," Vazquez told Eyewitness News. "They have specialized tools and they break in really fast."

This isn't the first, or even the second time, suspects have tried to break into La Esquinita. It's happened six times.

"They weren't able to get in but they did cause damage. The other break-ins they were able to get in twice. But they haven't stolen anything," said Vazquez.

As the Long Beach Police Department works to track down the suspects, Vazquez said the break-ins have been discouraging.

"I have to replace the locks, the doors, they damaged the glass, which is a big cost, he said.

The restaurant has a sign at the restaurant letting people know there's no cash inside.

"I hope they realize that there's nothing to look for here," said Vazquez, who adds that he isn't going to let fear stop him from staying in business.

"It's my dream come true and because of what has happened, I'm not going to give up on my dream," he said.

Despite these break-ins, Vazquez plans to continue welcoming old and new guests to La Esquinita. He hopes Long Beach police will add some extra patrols to the area to prevent any future break-ins.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.