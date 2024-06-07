LA Pride Parade Icon Grand Marshal, actor George Takei proud to step out as activist, educator

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Veteran actor George Takei who of course portrayed Sulu aboard the USS Enterprise in the classic "Star Trek" franchise, will be taking on the role of 'Icon Grand Marshal' at the annual LA Pride Parade.

But advocating for the LGBTQ+ community isn't his only passion. Takei says it's his mission to educate Americans on a dark chapter of our country's history.

"It's a funny thing. The shame of internment is the government's," said Takei. "They're the ones that did something unjust, cruel and inhuman."

The 87-year-old advocate and activist is worried the lessons regarding World War II and the treatment of Japanese Americans hasn't really been learned, especially among younger people. Takei has written a new picture book for children called "My Lost Freedom."

"This book, I wanted to capture two generations: the parents reading to their children," said Takei. "Because still to this day so many Americans don't know about this event that happened during World War II. "

Takei was four years old when President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared anyone of Japanese descent an enemy of the United States and forcibly removed them from their homes. In the book, he writes "we were seen as different from other Americans. This was unfair. We were Americans."

Along with his passion for keeping the history of his Japanese American heritage alive, Takei has also been a longtime advocate for his LGBTQ+ community. To honor that, he has been chosen as the "Icon Grand Marshal" at the LA Pride Parade.

In a statement, Takei said: "To be recognized in this way by the LGBTQ+ community, an extraordinary group of individuals who have fought tirelessly for equality, is truly overwhelming. As someone who has witnessed the struggles and triumphs of our community over the years, I am filled with gratitude for the progress we have made and inspired to continue the fight for full acceptance and equality for all."