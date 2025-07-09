Arrests made during immigration operation at Van Nuys Home Depot

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Heavily armed federal agents were seen making arrests outside a Home Depot in Van Nuys on Tuesday.

It's unclear how many people were detained, but the operation is the latest immigration enforcement action in the city of Los Angeles.

Federal agents, some on horseback, swarmed MacArthur Park on Monday in an operation some local officials say was carried out to sow fear in immigrant communities.

Further details about the operation in Van Nuys were not immediately known.

Immigrants across the Los Angeles area have been on edge for weeks since the Trump administration stepped up arrests at car washes, Home Depot parking lots, immigration courts and a range of businesses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.