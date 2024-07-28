Rams training camp: Puka Nacua keeps same approach after breakout rookie season

As the Rams concluded their third training camp practice at Loyola Marymount on Saturday, Rams receiver Puka Nacua attracted the most cheers and demands for autographs.

As the Rams concluded their third training camp practice at Loyola Marymount on Saturday, Rams receiver Puka Nacua attracted the most cheers and demands for autographs.

As the Rams concluded their third training camp practice at Loyola Marymount on Saturday, Rams receiver Puka Nacua attracted the most cheers and demands for autographs.

As the Rams concluded their third training camp practice at Loyola Marymount on Saturday, Rams receiver Puka Nacua attracted the most cheers and demands for autographs.

LOS ANGELES -- Rams fans were learning to pronounce Puka Nacua's first name during training camp last year.

The fans found out quickly and chanted it often last season during Nacua's breakout campaign.

As the Rams concluded their third training camp practice at Loyola Marymount on Saturday, Nacua attracted the most cheers and demands for autographs.

"It is definitely not like training camp last year in the best way," Nacua said.

Nacua had the most prolific season in NFL history for a rookie last season. The fifth-round pick - who was second in voting for Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year - had 105 receptions for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns. That included seven 100-yard games and five with at least eight receptions.

Judging by how things have gone the first week of training camp, Nacua doesn't appear to be at risk of a sophomore slump.

Nacua made a pair of nice catches on Saturday while being matched up against cornerback Tre'Davious White, who the Rams signed in the offseason from Buffalo.

"He's very smart. He understands motions, and depending on where we're lined up he knows he can eliminate certain routes," Nacua said of White. "I know my strengths and they don't really work against him because he's great in the mental game before I get to be a physical player with him. So, it's been super fun because now I get to work on some of the different tools that me and Cooper (Kupp) are working on."

Nacua's biggest goal during training camp is to cut down on dropped passes. He had six last season, which was tied for eighth in the NFL.

Nacua said he has had a bad habit of popping his back and trying to see where the defender might be.

"I'm trying to make sure I watch it all the way into my gloves and snag that ball and protect it," he said.

Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has also noticed Nacua's body has improved after a full offseason of working with Kupp. Nacua said he has cut down on trips to McDonald's as well as being down five pounds from his playing weight last season.

"I was joking around with him last year, he wore a long t-shirt. This year, after working out with Cooper off season, he wants to show off his washboard a little bit," LaFleur said.

The thing that coach Sean McVay likes the best about Nacua though is that the early success has not changed him and that he has remained the same.

"He's humble. He's got this authenticity to him. But when he goes in between those white lines, he is a maniac. He loves to compete and loves the challenge," McVay said.

NOTES: Cornerback Darious Williams will miss most of training camp due to a hamstring injury suffered on the final play of Thursday's practice. It was the second injury to a Rams' defensive back after Derion Kendrick tore his ACL on Wednesday. With the Rams low on defensive backs, they signed cornerback Jerry Jacobs on Saturday.

___