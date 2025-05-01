Lakers' season ends with Game 5 loss to the Timberwolves

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Lakers have been eliminated from the playoffs after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves 103-96 in Game 5 of the first-round series.

After going 50-32 in the regular season and finishing with the third seed in the Western Conference, the Lakers' season comes to a disappointing end with L.A. winning only one game in the series.

Minnesota advances to the second round and will face the winner between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.

