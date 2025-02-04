Lakers set to introduce Luka Doncic at Tuesday news conference after blockbuster trade

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (CNS) -- The Lakers will introduce Luka Doncic Tuesday at a news conference at their El Segundo training facility, two days after announcing a trade with the Dallas Mavericks that brought them the third- highest scorer in NBA history.

The Lakers dealt Anthony Davis, Max Christie and their 2029 first- round draft choice to Dallas in exchange for the 25-year-old Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris. The trade announced Sunday also included the Lakers sending guard Jalen Hood-Schifino to the Utah Jazz.

"Luka is a one-of-a-kind, young global superstar who will lead this franchise for years to come," Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said in a statement released Sunday. "His killer instincts and commitment to winning championships will be a driving force for the team.

"We will be relentless in building a roster around the on-court vision coach (JJ) Redick has for this basketball team and there is an unwavering commitment to that work to serve our loyal and dedicated fans."

The trade was the first that two reigning All-NBA players have been traded for each other midseason, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, the league's official statistician.

Doncic's 28.6-point scoring average is the third-highest in league history, behind Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain, who both averaged 30.1 points.

It is unknown when the 6-foot-6 guard from Slovenia will make his Laker debut. He hasn't played since suffering a calf injury on Christmas Day.

The 9 a.m. news conference will be streamed on abc7.com in the video player above.