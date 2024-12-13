24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
LASD asks for help in finding missing teen girl considered at-risk, last seen in East Los Angeles

Friday, December 13, 2024 6:56PM
EAST LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Authorities sought the public's help Friday in locating a missing 14-year-old girl considered at-risk because of a mental disorder and last seen in East Los Angeles.

Gionna Marie Landos was last seen 1 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Simmons Avenue, near East Olympic Boulevard and the Commerce city limits, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Gionna is described as a 5-foot-7-inch tall Latina weighing 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, pants and sandals.

Anyone with information regarding Gionna's whereabouts was urged to call Detective P. Franco or the on-duty watch commander at (323) 264-4151 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

