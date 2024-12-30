Linda Lavin, star of hit TV series 'Alice' and Tony Award-winning Broadway actress, dies at 87

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Linda Lavin, best known for her role in the hit television sitcom "Alice," died Sunday. She was 87.

Lavin died due to complications from recently discovered lung cancer, her rep told Eyewitness News.

Starting in 1976, Lavin famously starred in "Alice" for nine seasons, earning an Emmy nomination along the way.

She was nominated for four Tony Awards during her career, winning once in 1987 for her role in "Broadway Bound."

Most recently, she was featured in the Netflix series "No Good Deed."