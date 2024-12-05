Real-life Grinches return vintage Christmas decorations swiped from Long Beach business

Two real-life Grinches were caught on camera stealing Christmas decorations from a photography studio in Long Beach.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- "The Grinch's small heart grew three sizes that day."

Like the Dr. Seuss character, two real-life Grinches in Long Beach have had a change of heart, returning Christmas decorations that were stolen last week from a photography business.

The pair of thieves were caught on camera last week swiping vintage blow molds from the front of F/8 Studios Long Beach.

But now, the business owner says, after video of the Christmas caper blew up online, the decorations are back.

The woman seen in the video tearfully apologized to the owner and said she was trying to provide a Christmas experience to her daughter.

"She proceeded to start crying and saying how sorry she was, for taking our decorations," said business owner Michael Farmer.

Video of the theft was aired on ABC7 and went viral online. The woman said her friends and neighbors spotted her and shamed her about the theft.

She reached out to the store owner and promised to return them.

Farmer says he filed a police report when he first got word the decorations would be returned - but ultimately decided not to press charges after speaking to her and hearing the apology.

"Jail is nothing compared to social media shame," he said.

He was also moved by the woman's desire to help her daughter. Farmer, who also works as a professional Santa, offered the girl a free Santa Experience photoshoot at his studio.

"What really resonated with me is she said she wanted to give Christmas to her daughter, and I was raised very poor.

"I personally never stole anything, but I can understand wanting to provide for your children."