Long Beach starts homeless encampment crackdown

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court cleared the way for cities to keep people from sleeping in public places with little fear of litigation. Gov. Gavin Newsom has already ordered state agencies to start removing encampments from state-owned property, and is encouraging cities and counties to follow suit.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- On the heels of a U.S. Supreme Court decision and strong urging from Gov. Gavin Newsom, the city of Long Beach has begun a widespread cleanup of homeless encampments, now using the threat of citations or arrest to clear public areas.

Long Beach city workers cleared out and fenced in Gumbiner Park Monday morning, which had been home to an encampment of up to 25 people.

"The spaces that we're picking are public spaces where we've seen a large impact, where it's impacting the overall ability of the public to utilize that space," said Paul Duncan, who heads up Long Beach's Homeless Services Bureau.

The concern, though, is that there still are not enough beds to house all the people on the streets.

"A wide-sweeping enforcement effort just pushes people from one location to another, so really, we're trying to create a balanced approach on public space, as well as not just pushing people from one location to another," Duncan told Eyewitness News.

He said he doesn't expect local shelters to see much of an impact due to the city's new crackdown, but one shelter official says he's looking forward to the enforcement plan.

"It's not a crime to be homeless, but it is a crime to commit crimes while you're experiencing homelessness," said Long Beach Rescue Mission Executive Director Jeff Levine. "So, how do we demonstrate that compassion with the people we see out there?"

Levine showed ABC7 a newly rebuilt part of the Long Beach Rescue Mission. The restrooms, sleeping areas and kitchen all updated after a fire last year. But despite all the construction, Levine says the 215-bed facilities still only have a handful of spots available.

"We'll have two, three beds open up each night, and then we'll fill them the next day," he said. "Even if we don't have a bed available, we're going to make a bed available. If that means putting a mat on the floor for the night, we'll do that."

But Levine says more aggressive cleanups are the right thing to do to get many of these people the treatment and help they need.