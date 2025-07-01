Long Beach residents sue city over airport noise

The lawsuit claims Long Beach is allowing flight schools to exploit a loophole in its airport noise ordinance to fly small aircraft late at night.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A group of residents living near the Long Beach Airport have filed a lawsuit against the city.

Long Beach's airport noise ordinance prohibits training operations between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. during the week and between 3 p.m. and 8 a.m. on weekends and holidays.

The city has said that closing the loophole could result in the loss of millions of dollars in federal funding.

"We went to the city, and we weren't able to get any answers, so we started doing a lot of research on our own," said Lisa Dunn, founder of the Long Beach Saner Group.

Dunn said they reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration and the flight school looking for information.

"We had never heard this kind of noise 24/7 over our homes," Dunn said.

Eyewitness News reached out to the city and airport for comment, but they said they can't comment on pending litigation.