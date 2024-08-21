'A Thousand Blows' is set in 1880s Victorian London and comes to Hulu next year

First look at new Hulu show from 'Peaky Blinders' creator Stephen Graham stars in "A Thousand Blows"

We're getting our first look at a new series for Hulu called "A Thousand Blows."

Created by Steven Knight, who brought us the popular "Peaky Blinders," this show is set in the world of 1880s illegal boxing in Victorian London.

"A Thousand Blows" stars Malachi Kirby as Hezekiah Moscow, who, according to the official synopsis "finds himself thrust into the vibrant and violent melting pot of post-industrial revolution London's East End from Jamaica. Drawn into the criminal underbelly of the thriving boxing scene, he meets Mary Carr, played by Erin Doherty, leader of The Forty Elephants - the notorious all-female London gang - as they battle for survival on the streets. As Hezekiah sharpens his new skills, he comes up against Sugar Goodson, played by Stephen Graham, a seasoned and dangerous boxer and the two are soon locked into an intense rivalry that spills out way beyond the ring."

Images of Kirby, Doherty and Graham in "A Thousand Blows" can be seen above.

"The love and care that went into this thrilling production is evident on screen from the first moment. What makes the story we tell all the more compelling is that it is based on the lives of real people who lived extraordinary lives in extraordinary times," Knight said in a statement.

The show will stream on Hulu in the U.S. and select other countries on Disney+ in 2025.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu, Disney+ and this ABC station.

