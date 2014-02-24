24/7 Live
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
Monday, February 24, 2014
Watch Live
ON NOW
Top Stories
LIVE: Franklin Fire in Malibu grows to 4,000+ acres; 7% contained
1 hour ago
45 tons of marijuana, valued at $100M, seized from IE property
SoCal soccer coach arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography
1 hour ago
Probation department 'fully intends' to keep Los Padrinos open
2 hours ago
Stanton using new high-tech cameras to help decrease prostitution
Detectives looking for more elderly victims of accused SoCal thieves
4 minutes ago
Monarch butterflies to be listed as a threatened species in US
2 hours ago
UCLA police chief steps down amid criticism over protest response