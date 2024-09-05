Extreme heat poses major health threat to homeless population in L.A.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles city and county leaders are working hard to find shelter for the homeless as the extreme temperatures across Southern California pose a major health threat.

The city of Los Angeles opened the following five cooling centers through at least Friday to help people cool off. The following locations will be open from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Lincoln Heights Senior Citizen Center - 2323 Workman St.

Sunland Senior Citizen Center - 8640 Fenwick St.

Mid Valley Senior Citizen Center - 8825 Kester Ave.

Fred Roberts Recreation Center - 4700 Honduras St.

Jim Gilliam Recreation Center - 4000 S. La Brea Ave.

"It's really important that people have a place they can go," she said. "We have cooling centers all around the city, several in the Valley where it's going to be hotter."

Laura Harwood, a homeless outreach worker with Hope the Mission, said the heat could certainly make her job on the streets of Sun Valley a bit easier when trying to convince unhoused individuals to seek shelter.

"We do use the heat as a tactic, and we let them know there is a heat wave and that they will have air-conditioning and food, and a shower, a bed, if they would go to one of our interim housing sites."

Narek Pogosyan has been on the streets for six years and said he's prepared to accept housing next week when his encampment at Glenoaks Boulevard and Randall Street is cleared.

"AC, wow, what a dream come true," he said.

Forecasters said the extreme heat is expected to continue through the weekend, with the hottest days slated to be Friday and Saturday.

Maximum temps are expected to gradually increase each day this week. Even traditionally cooler areas along the coast will see temperatures 3 to 6 degrees above normal.

An excessive heat warning took effect Tuesday morning in the western San Fernando Valley, and it will remain in force until 8 p.m. Saturday -- one day longer than originally anticipated. Forecasters said the area could see temperatures reaching as high as 118 degrees.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.