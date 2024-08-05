Louis Brown, 98-year-old WWII veteran from Inglewood, reflects on his service to our country

Louis Brown, 98, from Inglewood served our country in WWII. His granddaughter, who serves in the Air Force, says her grandfather is a hero who scarified so much to protect his country, yet he remains humble.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- We're heading down memory lane with Louis Brown, an Inglewood veteran who served in World War II alongside one of America's greatest military leaders.

This 98-year-old local hero reflects on his service, with a little help from a fellow servicemember-- his granddaughter, Geraldine Fisher who serves in the Air Force.

"Growing up, my grandfather never talked about his service to our country," said Fisher. "And as I got older and started to learn the history, I realized how humble he was. And I realized how much of a sacrifice he gave to our country."

"I went in (the) early part of '44 out in January. And I served until '46. I didn't have a choice. I was drafted," said Brown. "We were segregated. And I was in an all-Black unit."

Fisher added, "As soon as the war started, he went to France. He was eager to fight for his country. He wanted to be a part of it."

"I was kind of a militant person myself, you know," admitted Brown. "Because the way I was treated. We served General Patton. My time in the service was nice, but I don't want to go again."

Fisher shared that her grandfather has reflected on his time served those many years ago.

"The things that he saw on the beaches in Normandy. He told me that even now, he can still smell dead people like, that stench is still in his nose. And to live with that all these years and never complain. He's 98 years old now, almost 99. All the things he went through, not just in the war, but as an African-American man. And just when he came home, there was no welcome for him, no respect for him, just no honor. And he just he was so humble."

"I didn't really have it hard. I did what I want to do, and I didn't let nobody do nothing to me," said Brown. "I think I did good for myself."

"I just love my grandfather so much," said Fisher. "He is my rock, he's my inspiration. He's been an awesome role model."