Alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO killer's federal case pushed to April

MANHATTAN -- The alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione will no longer appear in Manhattan federal court this week as previously scheduled, according to an entry on the court docket.

Instead, Mangione's federal case was pushed to April 18, according to the court docket.

The entry did not offer a reason.

A federal grand jury has yet to indict Mangione on federal charges, including one which could get him the death penalty.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to state murder charges, including one with a terrorism enhancement.

The suspect is accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in front of the Hilton in Midtown Manhattan on Dec. 4, 2024, as the CEO headed to an investors conference, in an act that prosecutors said was premeditated, targeted and "intended to evoke terror."

He faces three separate prosecutions: the New York state murder case; another for federal charges, including terrorism; and a third in Pennsylvania on charges including possessing an unlicensed firearm, forgery and providing false identification to police. One of his federal charges, murder through use of a firearm, makes Mangione eligible for the death penalty if convicted, but he has not yet been indicted in federal court.

His lawyer in New York, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, has already presaged some of the arguments his Pennsylvania lawyer now has made with her words in a Manhattan courtroom last month, that there are "very serious issues" with how police in Pennsylvania obtained evidence from her client.