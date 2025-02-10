Luka Dončić could make Lakers debut tonight in matchup against Jazz

The 25-year-old hasn't played since Christmas Day as he continues to recovery from a calf strain, but he looks as though he could be ready to make his Lakers debut.

The 25-year-old hasn't played since Christmas Day as he continues to recovery from a calf strain, but he looks as though he could be ready to make his Lakers debut.

The 25-year-old hasn't played since Christmas Day as he continues to recovery from a calf strain, but he looks as though he could be ready to make his Lakers debut.

The 25-year-old hasn't played since Christmas Day as he continues to recovery from a calf strain, but he looks as though he could be ready to make his Lakers debut.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Could tonight be the night? Newly-acquired Lakers guard Luka Don č i ć is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Utah Jazz.

Don č i ć hasn't played since Christmas Day as he continues to recovery from the left calf strain that he suffered in his final appearance for the Mavericks, but he looks as though he could be ready to make his Lakers debut.

The superstar guard has resumed taking part in 5-on-5 practices, which bodes well for his potential return to the court if he checks out fine following Monday's morning shootaround.

If Doncic remains sidelined, however, the Lakers would likely lean on Austin Reaves to operate at point guard, while Gabe Vincent, Rui Hachimura and Dalton Knecht (personal) could also take on more minutes.

ESPN contributed to this report.