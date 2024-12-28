Man goes overboard on cruise ship in the Bahamas during Christmas vacation

PORT CANAVERAL, Florida -- The search for a man who fell from a cruise ship on Thursday has been suspended, Norwegian Cruise Line confirmed to WESH 2.

A 51-year-old man, who has not been named, fell overboard at 3 p.m., and the search was called off later that night.

The man was aboard the cruise line's Norwegian Epic ship in the Bahamas.

"The authorities were immediately notified, and a search and rescue operation under the guidance and oversight of the Bahamas Rescue Coordination Center went underway," a spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise told WESH. "After an extensive search that was unfortunately unsuccessful, the ship was released by the authorities to continue its voyage."

The cruise line said the man was traveling with a large group and his family on board "is being attended to and supported during this very challenging situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time."

The ship had departed from Port Canaveral on Saturday on a seven-night Western Caribbean voyage.

Witnesses posted on X that the man jumped from the ship, but officials have not confirmed what happened.

No other details have been released.

