Investigation underway after man injured in car-to-shooting on 710 Freeway in East LA

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was left injured after a car-to-car shooting on the 710 Freeway in East Los Angeles overnight.

The incident happened shortly after midnight Wednesday on southbound lanes near the 5 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A man and his brother were driving in a Toyota Prius when someone in another car opened fire, striking one of them. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Information or a description of the suspect and vehicle were not available.