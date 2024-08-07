Deputies pull man from burning car in Lancaster, body camera video shows

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Dramatic body camera video shows the frantic moments two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies pulled a man from a burning vehicle - an act that is being hailed as heroic.

The incident happened last summer in Lancaster, as Sgt. Collin Reddy was patrolling the area near 15th Street West and Avenue J-10. That's when he saw a sudden power outage.

"We knew we had to get him out," said Sgt. Collin Reddy. "We just went in."

He eventually came across a crash in which the vehicle overturned onto an electrical box. The single-car crash caused the car to erupt in flames with the driver still inside.

Reddy quickly called for back up. Deputy Jeremiah Nurse arrived within seconds.

"I was terrified but going through my mind, it was this man has a family. He's one of our citizens of our county, and we want to make sure that he gets home. One way or another," Nurse said.

The unidentified man survived.

On Tuesday night, the deputies were showered with applause during a ceremony inside the College of the Canyons auditorium in Santa Clarita. The community recognized them for saving the man's life.

Congressman Mike Garcia honored their service with a Community Champion Award.

"We need more of you. God bless you," Garcia said.

The veteran deputies said they relied on their training in order to jump in and respond. They are the first recipients of that award, which will go to first responders each quarter.

"We were put there at the right place at the right time," Reddy said.