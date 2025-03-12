Maps show SoCal burn scar areas under evacuation orders and warnings as storm brings rain to region

As a late-winter storm brings rain to Southern California, evacuation orders and warnings have been issued in recent wildfire burn areas amid fears of possible flash flooding and mudflows.

Official interactive maps show where evacuations are in effect in Los Angeles and Orange counties, including the areas impacted by the Palisades, Eaton, Kenneth and Airport fires.

Orange County Public Information Map: Click here to see where OC evacuations are in effect.

Earlier this week, Los Angeles County officials issued evacuation warnings and "address specific" evacuation orders in places vulnerable to mudslides, including recent burn areas. Those orders remained in place Thursday.

In addition, a flood watch was expected from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday. The evacuation orders went into effect at 7 a.m. Wednesday and are scheduled to expire at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Fire officials said the following burn areas were "especially susceptible to heavy rain":

-- Palisades Fire: Getty Villa area, Highlands near the burn areas, Bienveneda area near Temescal Canyon Park, Rivas Canyon/Will Rogers State Park area, Mandeville Canyon above Tanners Road, Old Ranch Road and Rustic Creek;

-- Sunset Fire: East and south of Runyon Canyon;

-- Hurst Fire: Olive Lane in the Oakridge Mobile Home Park;

In Sierra Madre, evacuation warnings and orders have been issued for areas deemed high-risk due to the incoming storm.

L.A. County's Mudflow Advice Hotline can be reached at (800) 933-0930, for questions about debris flows.

For storm preparedness tips, the county advised residents to visit ready.lacounty.gov.

Meanwhile, a mandatory evacuation warning went into effect early Wednesday night in the area of the Airport Fire burn scar due to possible flash flooding and debris flows, Orange County authorities said.

The warning impacted residents in Trabuco Creek including the RC Airport, campground, and school; Bell Canyon including Starr Ranch; and Hot Springs Canyon including Lazy-W Ranch. The Long Canyon and Modjeska Canyon areas remained under voluntary evacuation warnings, according to the O.C. Sheriff's Department.

City News Service contributed to this report.