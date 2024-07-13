WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Massive fire destroys commercial building that housed auto parts business in Riverside

Eric Resendiz Image
ByEric Resendiz KABC logo
Saturday, July 13, 2024 10:11PM
Massive fire destroys commercial building in Riverside
A massive fire broke out at a commercial building that housed a truck parts and accessories business in Riverside.

A massive fire broke out late Friday at a commercial building that housed a truck parts and accessories business in Riverside, destroying the structure.

The blaze was reported about 11:15 p.m. at Gilmore's, a small business near the intersection of Fifth and Commerce streets.

"The building is heavily involved with fire, and fire crews are in a defensive operation, with the priority of minimizing damage to any surrounding buildings," the Riverside Fire Department said in an update published at 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

As of 4 a.m., flames were still burning but the fire was under control, a Fire Department spokesperson told ABC7. Crews were expected to remain at the scene for at least six more hours, possibly throughout the day.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital in stable condition after suffering heat exhaustion, and was expected to be released within hours, officials said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW