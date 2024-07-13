Massive fire destroys commercial building that housed auto parts business in Riverside

A massive fire broke out late Friday at a commercial building that housed a truck parts and accessories business in Riverside, destroying the structure.

The blaze was reported about 11:15 p.m. at Gilmore's, a small business near the intersection of Fifth and Commerce streets.

"The building is heavily involved with fire, and fire crews are in a defensive operation, with the priority of minimizing damage to any surrounding buildings," the Riverside Fire Department said in an update published at 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

As of 4 a.m., flames were still burning but the fire was under control, a Fire Department spokesperson told ABC7. Crews were expected to remain at the scene for at least six more hours, possibly throughout the day.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital in stable condition after suffering heat exhaustion, and was expected to be released within hours, officials said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.