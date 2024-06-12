Matty Healy's mom says The 1975 singer and model Gabbriette Bechtel are engaged

The 1975's Matty Healy and model Gabbriette Bechtel are engaged, according to Healy's mother, the English actor Denise Welch.
Welch, a regular panelist on the ITV talk show "Loose Women," confirmed the news Wednesday on the U.K. program.
"I've obviously known for a few weeks that Matty got engaged," she said, "And I woke up this morning to the fact that they put it on Instagram."
On Tuesday night, Bechtel posted an Instagram story showing her left hand adorned with a big black gem ring on her ring finger. She captioned the image: "Marrying The 1975 is very Brat," tagging Healy's account. It's an apparent reference to Charli XCX's latest album, "BRAT" - Healy and Bechtel were seen in attendance at her show in New York that night - and the fact that Charli is engaged to The 1975's George Daniel. Healy then shared the image on his own Instagram story.
"Instagram official!" Welch continued. "He's got engaged to Gabriella Bechtel - Gabbriette, she's known as. And (the) black diamond, he had it made for her. And we are, I couldn't be more thrilled."
Representatives for Healy and Bechtel did not immediately return The Associated Press' request for comment.