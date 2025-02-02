Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to Lakers for Anthony Davis, sources tell ESPN

LOS ANGELES -- The Dallas Mavericks are trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis and a 2029 first-round pick in a stunning blockbuster deal, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Saturday night.

Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris are also heading to the Lakers while Max Christie heads to Dallas, sources said.

The Mavs had major concerns about moving forward with Doncic due to his constant conditioning issues and the looming commitment of another supermax contract extension this summer, sources told ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) runs during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Dallas. AP Photo/LM Otero

"I believe that defense wins championships," Mavs general manager Nico Harrison told MacMahon regarding his motivation to trade Doncic for Davis. "I believe that getting an All-Defensive center and an All-NBA player with a defensive mindset gives us a better chance. We're built to win now and in the future."

The Utah Jazz, a third team in the deal, are receiving Lakers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino as well as 2025 second round picks from the LA Clippers and Mavericks.