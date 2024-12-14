Mega Millions ticket sold in Long Beach worth nearly $360K; jackpot grows to $740M

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) -- There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Friday's drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery, pushing the estimated jackpot for Tuesday's drawing to $740 million.

There were four tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, including one at a liquor store in Long Beach. It is worth $359,992, the California Lottery announced.

While tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, sold in other states are worth $1 million or a multiple of $1 million, California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis, meaning they are determined by sales and the number of winners.

The ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, sold in Vermont is worth $3 million because the player utilized the Megaplier option, where for an additional $1 any non-jackpot prize is multiplied by the Megaplier number drawn, according to lottery officials.

The tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, sold in Massachusetts and New York are each worth $1 million.

The numbers drawn Friday were 36, 43, 52, 58, 65 and the Mega number was 16. The estimated jackpot was $695 million.

The drawing was the 27th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.