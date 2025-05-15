Menendez brothers' parole board hearing set for June 13

Sources said Gov. Newsom is converting the brothers' previously scheduled clemency hearing into a regular parole board hearing.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Lyle and Erik Menendez will go before a parole board next month after they were granted their first chance at freedom in decades.

This could expedite the parole process for the brothers, but it could still be months - or years - before they get paroled, if ever. If parole is granted, it would be up to Newsom to approve or deny it.

On Tuesday, a Los Angeles judge made the Menendez brothers eligible for parole when he reduced their sentences from life without parole to 50 years to life for the 1989 murder of their father Jose Menendez and mother Kitty Menendez in their Beverly Hills home.

The brothers have argued that they committed the crimes in self-defense after years of abuse by their father.

Newsom hasn't indicated how he might decide if parole is granted. He said Wednesday that he needs to see what the board recommends but noted that he's rejected parole in the past.

