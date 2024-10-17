Mitzi Gaynor, legendary actress and star of 'South Pacific, dies at 93

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Mitzi Gaynor, the legendary actress who starred in 1958's "South Pacific" and other classic musicals, died Thursday morning in Los Angeles. She was 93.

Gaynor, whose entertainment career spanned decades, died of natural causes.

Among other career highlights, she was known for singing the popular song "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair" in "South Pacific."

She also starred in the musicals "There's No Business Like Show Business" and "Les Girls."

Gaynor also appeared on television over the years, most notably in a series of Emmy-winning, music-filled specials. And she had a long-running career on stage, most notably charming audiences for years in Las Vegas.