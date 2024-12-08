LA Galaxy to hold MLS Cup Champions celebration on Sunday

Joseph Paintsil and Dejan Joveljic scored in the first half, and the LA Galaxy won their record sixth MLS Cup championship with a 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- Get ready to celebrate, LA Galaxy fans!

The MLS Cup Champions celebration will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. at Dignity Health Sports Park's Legends Plaza.

The rally is open to the public and parking is free. Fans will get a chance to see LA Galaxy players, coaches and staff, and broadcaster Joe Tutino will serve as the event's emcee.

DJ Vick One will provide musical entertainment.

Joseph Paintsil and Dejan Jovelji each recorded a goal, while Gastón Brugman recorded an assist and was named MLS Cup MVP.