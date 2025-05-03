Nearly four months after the Eaton Fire, Pasadena says progress has been made

Hazardous waste has been cleared from many Pasadena homes destroyed in the Eaton Fire. Now the city is focusing on accelerating the rebuilding process.

Hazardous waste has been cleared from many Pasadena homes destroyed in the Eaton Fire. Now the city is focusing on accelerating the rebuilding process.

Hazardous waste has been cleared from many Pasadena homes destroyed in the Eaton Fire. Now the city is focusing on accelerating the rebuilding process.

Hazardous waste has been cleared from many Pasadena homes destroyed in the Eaton Fire. Now the city is focusing on accelerating the rebuilding process.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Hazardous waste has been cleared from many Pasadena homes destroyed in the Eaton Fire. Now the city is focusing on accelerating the rebuilding process.

It's been nearly four months since the Eaton Fire devastated Altadena and Pasadena.

"I know it feels like it's been forever for the people who are living through this, the people who are displaced and the people who are still living in these neighborhoods," said Jennifer Paige, Pasadena's planning director. "It feels like it's been a very long time, but we've actually come a very long way in that short amount of time."

Paige said she has heard the frustrations from residents. She asks for patience.

"We're relying on a system where it goes into a portal, and we're working with federal and state and local agencies all coming together," Paige said. "So it took a little time to get that system built and people to give information back to the residents."

Anis Abdul-Karim and his family live in the Upper Hastings Ranch neighborhood in Pasadena. His family lost some of their homes in the Eaton Fire. He says since the beginning, it's just been frustrating trying to get to the point of clearing debris from his home.

"It's juggling debris removal cleanup, insurance, attorneys," he said. "So many different factors have played a part in the last four months for our stress and our anxiety. Not just me, but my entire family."

The city hopes by streamlining the permit process it will take two to three years to rebuild.