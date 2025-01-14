Newswriter/Newscast Producer - Morning

ABC7 Los Angeles is looking to hire a staff Newswriter/Newscast Producer to join Southern California's news leader. Do you have the ability to write stories and produce newscasts with emotional and visual impact in a collaborative and innovative newsroom? We are looking for someone to join our morning team - producing weekend morning newscasts and writing for the morning show during the week. This person will also fill in to produce the weekday morning shows as needed. Candidates must be great writers and storytellers who also understand the role that digital, streaming, and social media play in reaching viewers and creating high-impact content. ABC7 is focused on owning big story coverage and serving a diverse audience in the second-largest market in the country, and we are looking for people to help us make that happen every day.

This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.

Responsibilities:

Write and produce for weekend and weekday morning newscasts as assigned



Linear editing of video and booth newscasts



Work with reporters, editors, directors, and others to shape stories and newscasts

Basic Qualifications:



Minimum of 2 years' experience.



Must be a self-starter, have great news judgement, thrive on breaking news and deadline pressure.



Efficient and excellent writer.

Organized, collaborative and good at managing people and resources.



Must have an eye for impact, relevance and moments that connect with viewers.



Effectively use social media to gather and distribute news.



Must be willing to work overnight and on weekends.

Preferred Qualifications:



Knowledge of Dalet, non-linear editing, and Ross XPression.

Required Education:

Bachelor's degree.

Additional Info:

The pay rate for this NABET role in Glendale is $23.15 to $40.56 per hour, which follows the pay scale agreed upon in the Collective Bargaining Agreement. The base pay actually offered may vary depending on the candidate's geographic region, job-related knowledge, skills, and experience, among other factors. Select benefits may be provided as part of the compensation package, such as medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered. To learn more about our benefits visit: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/benefits.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.