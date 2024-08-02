NFL officials break down big changes to kickoff rules at Rams training camp

WESTCHESTER, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The NFL is introducing a radical change for kickoffs this season. It's one of the most significant rule changes the league has recently implemented.

NFL officials were at Los Angeles Rams' training camp Thursday and answered questions about the new rules.

"A new rule that we're going to adjust to, we're going to figure it out," Rams linebacker Michael Hoecht said. "During this kind of period when everyone is sort of trying things, putting in different ideas, it allows special teams coordinators to be creative."

The change was made with the goal of cutting back on violent collisions and increasing the number of returns, which reached a new low last season.

Here's a break breakdown of the rule changes.

Standard kicks will still begin from the 35 but everything else will look different.

The 10 kick coverage players will line up at the opposing 40, with five on each side of the field.

The return team will have at least nine blockers lined up in the "set up zone" between the 30- and 35-yard line with at least seven of those players touching the 35. Up to two returners will be allowed inside the 20.

Only the kicker and two returners will be allowed to move until the ball hits the ground or is touched by a returner inside the 20.

Any kick that reaches the end zone in the air can be returned, or the receiving team can opt for a touchback and possession at the 30. Any kick that reaches the end zone in the air and goes out of bounds or out of the end zone also will result in a touchback at the 30.

If a ball hits a returner or the ground before the end zone and goes into the end zone, a touchback will be at the 20 or the kick can be returned. Any kick received in the field of play must be returned.

If a kick goes out of bounds before the end zone, or hits the ground or is touched by the receiving team before reaching the landing zone, the return team gets the ball at the 40.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.