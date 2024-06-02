23-year-old CSU San Bernardino student reported missing in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are asking the public's help finding 23-year-old Cal State University San Bernardino student who's been missing for several days.

Nitheesha Kandula was last seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 28, though the exact area is unknown.

The video featured in the media player above is the ABC7 Los Angeles 24/7 streaming channel

CSUSB Police Chief John Gutierrez share a photo of Kandula on X, saying she could be in a 2021 Toyota Corolla with license plate number 9KXU509.

Kandula is 5 feet 6 inches tall with dark hair and dark eyes and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department's Southwest Division at 213-485-2582 or the CSUSB Police Department at 909-537-7777.