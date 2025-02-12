OC Sheriff Don Barnes discusses his department's immigration enforcement policy in ABC7 interview

In an interview with ABC7, Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said his agency will continue to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement on the transfer of incarcerated inmates, while reiterating that the Sheriff's Department does not conduct "federal immigration enforcement at the street level."

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Last month, during first week of the President Donald Trump's second administration, Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes released a statement saying his department "does not enforce federal immigration law. It is not part of our primary mission, and we remain focused on violations of state and local laws."

The statement went on to reassure residents that the agency would respond to calls for service regardless of a person's immigration status.

In an interview with ABC7 this week, Barnes discussed his message to the public.

"I thought it was important to reiterate that we do not do federal immigration enforcement at the street level," the sheriff said. "We have never done that, we have no intention of doing that, and we will not do that."

What the Sheriff's Department does is collaborate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, at the custodial level by transferring incarcerated inmates to ICE custody.

The state's SB 54 law, also known as the California Values Act, limits whom deputies can hold for or transfer to ICE custody. Convicts of serious and violent felonies, for example, are eligible for transfer.

"I have no problem with anybody being here and trying to seek a better life. I don't think anybody does," Barnes told ABC7. "My biggest concern always has been the safety of our communities.

"And we have people -- regardless of immigration status -- if they commit serious crimes, they should be held accountable. And if they're very serious crimes -- and ICE doesn't want all of them, they want the most serious -- we should be able to turn them over in a custodial environment so they don't return to the communities in which they prey upon. That's always been my chief concern with SB 54."

The Harbor Institute for Immigrant and Economic Justice has been examining these transfers since 2018.

The nonprofit's research and policy manager, Mai Do, says that as of 2023, the OC Sheriff's Department is one of 11 law-enforcement agencies across California still conducting ICE transfers.