Off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy killed in Santa Clarita crash

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- An off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was killed in a crash in Santa Clarita early Monday morning, the department confirmed.

The crash happened on San Francisquito Canyon Road around 3:17 a.m., LASD said.

The 21-year-old deputy was transported to Henry Mayo Hospital, where he later died.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of one of our own, who was taken from us far too soon," Sheriff Robert G. Luna said.. "Our Deputy dedicated his life to the service and safety of others, both in and out of uniform. His commitment to public safety was not just a job -- it was who he was. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and all who knew him."

The deputy joined the LASD in May of 2024 and was assigned to North County Correctional Facility.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the deadly crash.

Further details about what exactly led up to the crash were not immediately available. LASD said they were reviewing the deputy's work schedule and background to determine if he was possibly leaving or driving to work.