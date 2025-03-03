Oscars watch party hosted by Malibu Film Society raises funds for wildfire survivors

A special Oscars watch party hosted by the Malibu Film Society at Ollo restaurant on Sunday raised funds for wildfire survivors.

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- With all eyes on Hollywood Sunday night, wildfire survivors attended a special Oscars watch party and fundraiser hosted by the Malibu Film Society.

Many of those who watched the awards show at Malibu's famed Ollo Restaurant lost their homes to the Palisades Fire, but they still felt compelled to come out and support the charity event.

"As one of them that has lost everything, I know that even a clean T-shirt means everything in those moments," said Valentina Castellani Quinn, who lost her home in the Palisades Fire.

Quinn shared video with Eyewitness News showing the catastrophic damage near her Malibu neighborhood. Survivors were overwhelmed by so much loss.

"It is so important to one, reconnect with the community, and more importantly, know that the community is there for you," said Scott Tallal with the Malibu Film Society.

The event's organizers chose to hold the annual watch party at Ollo. It's one of the many businesses seeing a slowdown in customers after the fire.

"Every penny we get from net proceeds from tonight's event is going to go directly to Malibu Boys and Girls Club's emergency relief fund," Tallal said.