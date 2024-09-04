Oxnard police investigate alleged altercation between student, coach during football game

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- Oxnard Union School District officials and police are investigating an alleged altercation involving a coach and a student during a high school football game last Friday.

The game between Colton High and Hueneme High was called off in the third quarter due to safety concerns after an altercation occurred on the field, officials said.

Later in the evening, family reported that a Colton High player was allegedly held by the neck and struck in the head by a Hueneme High coach, according to a joint statement by the district and Oxnard police. So far, officials said there has been no evidence to support those allegations.

"Many attendees of the game captured the altercation on video. Thus far, none of the footage made available to the Oxnard Police Department - by attendees and Hueneme High School - has supported the allegations," the statement said.

Footage of the incident showed players and staff run onto the field, but it's unclear what may have sparked the altercation.

Anyone with more footage or information on the case is asked to contact police.