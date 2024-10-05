WATCH LIVE

Street takeover ends with several cars on fire in Pacoima intersection, police say

Saturday, October 5, 2024 1:55PM
PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A street takeover ended with several cars engulfed in flames in a Pacoima intersection Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a call about a street takeover just after 4 a.m. near Paxton Street and Foothill Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It was reported that over 200 cars were involved.

When police arrived, they found possibly up to seven vehicles on fire. Firefighters responded and put out the flames.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

