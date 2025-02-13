Pasadena Black History Festival focuses on Eaton Fire recovery

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Join ABC7 Los Angeles at the 2025 Black History Festival on Saturday, February 15, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Robinson Park, 1081 N. Fair Oaks Ave.

The Black History Parade & Festival Planning Committee and the City of Pasadena have canceled the parade portion of the event due to the devastating impact from the Eaton Fire on the community.

This year's Black History Festival will focus on recovery within the community amidst the ongoing tragedy caused by the Eaton Fire.

"Bringing together various resources to support our community in this unprecedented time of need, as well as providing a bit of joy is what the committee hopes to provide," said Pixie Boyden, Co-chair of the Black History Parade & Festival Planning Committee.

"The Altadena/Pasadena community is stronger than the current circumstances it finds itself and while it will take time to heal from this unbelievable tragedy, the Black History Planning Committee hopes to support its progress towards healing."

Performers previously registered in the parade will have the opportunity to perform at Robinson Park between 10 - 11:30 a.m., with festival activities to follow until 3 p.m.

All festival activities will be free and include entertainment, family-friendly activities, and community resources.

The City of Pasadena is offering support to those affected by the Eaton Fire. For information and resources go to cityofpasadena.net

