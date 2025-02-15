24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Peruvian police use capybara costume to lure, arrest suspected drug dealer

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, February 15, 2025 4:17PM
Peruvian police dress up as capybara to arrest suspected drug dealer
A Peruvian police officer in a capybara costume captured a suspected drug dealer on Friday.

PERU -- Dressing up as an animal might just be the best way to catch a suspect!

That's what police in Peru did.

A police officer in a capybara costume captured a suspected drug dealer on Friday.

Bodycam footage shows the costumed officer holding a Valentine's Day gift.

The disguised officer then charges into the home when the door is opened and pins the suspect down.

This is the same police unit that used a similar strategy last year, wearing a teddy bear costume to lure a suspect.

